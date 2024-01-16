Wife's wish turns into way for Raleigh husband to give back

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- When Mark Taylor's wife didn't have the perfect dress for an upcoming event four years ago, he knew he could make her one with a little help from YouTube.

"When I made it, she tried it on and she loved it. My head was about that big and it really looked nice on her so I said, 'Oh, I'm going to make something else,'" Mark said.

And the rest is history. It went from one dress to an entire collection.

"At this point I'm transitioning from an expensive hobby to trying to really monetize this. I really want to take it to a level that I'm in stores or hey, maybe one day I have my own store. I just created a collection and I feel like this is probably the most cohesive collection that I've created," Mark said.

With a full time career, Mark's hobby turned passion means a lot of long nights and spending time-off in his garage.

"From making that first dress to where I am now, it has been a nice maturation process. And so, just learning the different types of sewing machines, different types of threads, the fabric itself and knowing which needle is best for which thread and stuff like that," Taylor said.

Now, Mark is taking his love for fashion and paying it forward. During his events, he's working to get donations for his nonprofit, Suited in Success.

"I had asked all the guests when you come if you could bring some type of undergarments, socks, t-shirts, underwear, whatever it may be," Mark said.

From giving back, to perfecting his craft. Mark says this is a labor of love and he's excited for the future.

"It's amazing because it's like, I made this! You have an idea of what you want it to look like and then someone puts it on and it's mind blowing sometime because it's like this looks better than I even thought it was going to look like," Mark said.

For more information about Mark's designs, click here