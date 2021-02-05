fatal shooting

Two men dead in separate shootings in Rocky Mount, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount police are investigating two fatal shootings that occurred less than a mile apart from one another on Thursday.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Branch St. just before 2 p.m. On arrival, officers found 27-year-old Markelius Chambers suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to UNC Nash Healthcare where he was later pronounced dead.

Not long after around 2 p.m., officers were then responding to a shooting along the 100 block of Challenge Ct. On arrival, officers found 45-year-old Sherman Whitaker suffering from a gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were performed at the scene where he later died.

Officials did not say if either shooting were related to one another. So far, no arrests have been made in either case.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411.

