47-year-old man killed when tree collapses on mobile home in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 47-year-old man was killed on Sunday afternoon when a tree collapsed into a mobile home in Chapel Hill.

It happened just before 5 p.m. along the 1200 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard in the Tar Heel Mobile Court. Upon arrival, first responders said they found Grijalva Revolorio Abel, 47, of Chapel Hill, dead.


Chapel Hill Police, Fire Department and Orange County EMS responded to the scene.

There is no word if anyone else was in the trailer at the time of the incident.

