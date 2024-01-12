Martin Luther King Jr. events begin today to honor his life and legacy

An event will be held today at the MLK Memorial Gardens in Raleigh with a wreath laying ceremony.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Monday, numerous events will be held across the country and the Triangle to honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

There are also plenty of events going on this weekend.

Every year the Triangle MLK Jr. Committee sponsors events commemorating Doctor King and it all starts Friday morning at the MLK Memorial Gardens in Raleigh with a wreath laying ceremony.

It begins with faith and community leaders reflecting on how far we've come as a community, but also share how important the work that needs to continue.

Then on the holiday on Monday, the 44th Annual Interfaith Prayer breakfast will take place at the Sheraton Imperial in RTP.

The doors open at 6 a.m. and the program starts at 7:15 a.m.

At 11 a.m. the annual memorial march departs from the State Capitol.

Then at noon it's the MLK noon observance, that includes a panel discussion.

Reverend William Lucas with the Triangle MLK Committee says Dr. King's message is just as relative today, as it was 60 years ago.

"His message still lives in those who seek our virtues of peace and love and equality and that is what we're missing today and what we really need," he said.

The Town of Cary celebrating the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with Dreamfest.

It's a collection of events, films, performances, community service, and more.

That runs Friday through Monday.