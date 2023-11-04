Marvel is venturing into more mature territory with "Echo," earning a first TV-MA rating and first series to debut on both Disney+ and Hulu.

Marvel ventures into more mature territory with 'Echo,' earning first TV-MA rating

HOLLYWOOD -- There are plenty of firsts for Marvel's next series, "Echo."

It will debut simultaneously on Disney+ and Hulu, the first that will have every episode available to binge at once, and the first that will be rated TV-MA. And, it is the first superhero series to center around a deaf and a Native American character.

At a recent press event, executive produce Sydney Freeland said, "Representation was extremely important to myself and to everyone on the crew."

All five episodes will stream on Jan. 10 on both platforms.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney+, Hulu and this ABC station.