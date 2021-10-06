Once a teacher, always a teacher: Assisted living resident gives art classes amid pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- On the second floor of Magnolia Glen, Mary Lou Amy is where she feels most comfortable-in front of a classroom."I can teach basically any subject that you will give me," Mary Lou said.For decades, Mary Lou taught every type of science and art class. So when she arrived at Magnolia Glen and she was asked to teach an art class, it was a natural fit. Especially in the midst of a pandemic."I felt that this would be a pathway to bring people out from their apartments," Mary Lou said.Every week her classroom is full of students. Mary Lou says she has no intention of slowing down."Well that's not my cup of tea. I don't have time for that really. My motto is be positive, be curious and don't postpone," Mary Lou said.