Club Q shooting: Man who allegedly killed 5, injured 25 was previously arrested for bomb threat

At least 2 people inside the club stopped the gunman and prevented further violence, police said.

A Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs killed 5 people and left at least 18 more injured, the police department said.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- An armed 22-year-old entered an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, just before midnight Saturday night and immediately opened fire, killing at least five people and injuring 25 others, before patrons stopped and disarmed him, police said Sunday, CNN reported.

The suspect in the shooting at Club Q was identified as Anderson Lee Aldrich, according to Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez. He used a long rifle in the shooting, and two firearms were found at the scene, he said.

Law enforcement officials briefed on the investigation told ABC News that the suspect in the mass shooting is the same person arrested in a June 2021 bomb threat incident.

At least two people inside the club stopped the gunman and prevented further violence, Vasquez said. "We owe them a great debt of thanks," he said.

"Club Q is a safe haven for our LGBTQ citizens," he added. "Every citizen has a right to feel safe and secure in our city, to go about our beautiful city without fear of being harmed or treated poorly."

The incident lasted just minutes. Police received numerous 911 calls starting at 11:56 p.m., officers were dispatched at 11:57 p.m., an officer arrived at midnight and the suspect was detained at 12:02 a.m., police said.

"They did locate one individual who we believe to be the suspect inside," Colorado Springs Police Lt. Pamela Castro said. "At this point in time, the suspect is being treated, but is in custody."

In a statement on social media, Club Q said it was "devastated by the senseless attack on our community" and thanked "the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack."

Police did not release details of how the shooting ended, but Castro said, "this was not an officer-involved shooting."

The location of the shooting is reminiscent of the 2016 attack at an LGBTQ nightclub in Orlando, Florida, in which a gunman who pledged allegiance to the Islamic State killed 49 people and wounded at least 53.

Colorado has been the site of some of the most heinous mass shootings in US history, including the 1999 shooting in Columbine High School and the 2012 movie theater shooting in Aurora.

Police declined to speak about a possible motive in this latest shooting.

Club Q posted earlier in the day that its Saturday night lineup would feature a punk and alternative show at 9 p.m. followed by a dance party at 11. The club also planned to hold a drag brunch and a drag show on Sunday for Transgender Day of Remembrance. The club's website now says it will be closed until further notice.

Castro did not clarify whether the suspect was included in the count of people who were injured in the shooting.

Colorado Springs Fire Capt. Mike Smaldino said 11 ambulances responded to the scene after multiple 911 calls were received.

"We will be here for many, many hours to come," said Castro, adding that the FBI is on the scene and assisting.

At least five patients are being treated at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central, vice president for hospital communications Dan Weaver said.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, the nation's first openly gay governor, issued a statement calling the attack "horrific, sickening and devastating" and offered state resources to local law enforcement.

"We are eternally grateful for the brave individuals who blocked the gunman likely saving lives in the process and for the first responders who responded swiftly to this horrific shooting," he said. "Colorado stands with our LGTBQ community and everyone impacted by this tragedy as we mourn together."

President Joe Biden also released a statement about the shooting and called for an assault weapons ban, saying, in part, "places that are supposed to be safe spaces of acceptance and celebration should never be turned into places of terror and violence. Yet it happens far too often. We must drive out the inequities that contribute to violence against LGBTQI+ people. We cannot and must not tolerate hate."

Biden's full statement:

While no motive in this attack is yet clear, we know that the LGBTQI+ community has been subjected to horrific hate violence in recent years. Gun violence continues to have a devastating and particular impact on LGBTQI+ communities across our nation and threats of violence are increasing.



We saw it six years ago in Orlando, when our nation suffered the deadliest attack affecting the LGBTQI+ community in American history. We continue to see it in the epidemic of violence and murder against transgender women - especially transgender women of color. And tragically, we saw it last night in this devastating attack by a gunman wielding a long rifle at an LGBTQI+ nightclub in Colorado Springs.



Places that are supposed to be safe spaces of acceptance and celebration should never be turned into places of terror and violence. Yet it happens far too often. We must drive out the inequities that contribute to violence against LGBTQI+ people. We cannot and must not tolerate hate.



Today, yet another community in America has been torn apart by gun violence. More families left with an empty chair at the table and hole in their lives that cannot be filled. When will we decide we've had enough? We must address the public health epidemic of gun violence in all of its forms.



Earlier this year, I signed the most significant gun safety law in nearly three decades, in addition to taking other historic actions. But we must do more. We need to enact an assault weapons ban to get weapons of war off America's streets.



Today, Jill and I are praying for the families of the five people killed in Colorado Springs last night, and for those injured in this senseless attack.

ABC News contributed to this report.

