Arrest made in Durham hit-and-run that killed cyclist

The Wake County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that it has assisted in capturing the suspect wanted in the Durham hit-and-run death of a cyclist earlier this month.

On July 10, the cyclist, Matthew Simpson, and his family were riding bicycles in the 2300 block of Guess Road in Durham. While crossing the street in a marked crosswalk, Simpson was struck by an oncoming car and knocked off his bike.

Simpson, 40, was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries.

Durham Police had identified the suspect as 33-year-old Omari Newsome but could not find him,

DPD then requested help from the Wake Sheriff's Office's Criminal Analysis and Apprehension Team (CAAT) to help find Newsome.

On Wednesday morning, the CAAT Unit determined that Newsome was in Randolph County. He was found at a home in Asheboro and was taken into custody with assistance from the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.

"I applaud the efforts of our CAAT Unit for leading the effort to capture this suspect," said Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker. "The deputies who make up our Criminal Analysis and Apprehension Team are some of--if not--the best in the State of North Carolina. This is not the first time that a law enforcement agency has requested the CAAT Unit's assistance in locating subjects charged with violent crimes."

Newsome faces several charges including felony hit and run, felony conspiracy and felony death by motor vehicle