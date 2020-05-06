Final supermoon of 2020 rises this week: How to see it

The final supermoon of 2020 will shine brightly in the sky on the nights of May 6-7.
The moon will appear 14 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter than normal, according to AccuWeather. If conditions in your area permit, try to catch the moon as it rises low on the horizon.
May's supermoon is also known as the flower moon, named for the flowers that bloom in the springtime.
If you miss out on this supermoon, you'll have to wait almost a year to see the next one, which won't rise until April 27, 2021.
