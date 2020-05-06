accuweather

Final supermoon of 2020 rises this week: How to see it

The final supermoon of 2020 will shine brightly in the sky on the nights of May 6-7.

The moon will appear 14 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter than normal, according to AccuWeather. If conditions in your area permit, try to catch the moon as it rises low on the horizon.

May's supermoon is also known as the flower moon, named for the flowers that bloom in the springtime.

If you miss out on this supermoon, you'll have to wait almost a year to see the next one, which won't rise until April 27, 2021.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweathermoonspacescience
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
Meteor shower from Halley's Comet kicks off first week of May
Family reunited with dog 54 days after deadly tornadoes
How to watch the Lyrid meteor shower
House-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth Wednesday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC sees major increase in COVID-19 tests completed
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
NC Air National Guard saluting healthcare workers in flyover
NC school buses to serve as Wi-Fi hot spots for remote learning
Food stamp participants in North Carolina can now buy food online
NC to begin Phase 1 of reopening on Friday, Gov. Cooper says
NC Mother's Day temps could be coldest since 1997
Show More
2nd coronavirus wave: How bad will it be as lockdowns ease?
Student loan forgiveness bill proposed for doctors fighting COVID-19
Free Dunkin' coffee, donuts for health care workers
Surplus chicken sale returns to Raleigh, Zebulon
Burton Elementary School teacher gets students to 'soar'
More TOP STORIES News