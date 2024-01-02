Man charged with assault on wife's co-worker, pushing cook's head toward deep fryer at McDonald's

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police in North Carolina have charged a man with assaulting his wife's co-worker at a fast food restaurant including pushing the man's head toward a deep fryer. Police said the incident was captured on video.

According to the incident report, High Point Police said the assault happened on December 28 at the McDonald's on South Main Street. A manager in training said she called her husband for help because employees were "disrespecting her."

Officers said several witnesses said when the woman's husband, Dwayne Waden, arrived, he walked around the counter and placed his hands around the cook's neck, pushing his head toward the deep fryer and punching him several times in the face. Walden didn't stop hitting the employee until other coworkers pulled him off, the report states.

The man who was assaulted had large contusions to his forehead and right eye and scratches on his neck and chose to have his family take him to the hospital, police said.

Officers watched store video of the attack and then arrested Waden and charged him with assault and battery or simple assault.

See Also: Woman who threw Chipotle bowl at worker sentenced to work 2 months in fast food job