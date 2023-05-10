1 person injured in exchange of gunfire at McDonald's in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was shot in an exchange of gunfire Tuesday at a McDonald's fast-food restaurant in Rocky Mount, police said.

It happened just after 2:15 p.m. at the McDonald's at 3752 N. Wesleyan Blvd.

Police said it appeared two people shot at each other and it appeared to be a targeted incident. One person was shot and was taken to UNC Nash for treatment of what were described as non-life-threatening injuries. That shooting victim was found down the street at Hal Orr's Inn, at 2420 2420 N. Wesleyan Blvd., police said.

Police also said that they identified and interviewed the other person involved.

No McDonald's workers or customers were injured.

"We are shocked by this senseless act of violence that occurred at our restaurant," the owner-operator of the McDonald's franchise said. "The safety and well-being of our customers and crew is our top priority, and we are relieved that no further injury occurred. We thank the authorities for their rapid response to this matter, and we are cooperating fully with their investigation."

The identities of the two shooting suspects are being withheld pending the investigation, RMPD said.

Police ask that anyone with more information about this shooting please call the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411, Crimestoppers at (252) 977-1111 for cash rewards, or Text-A-Tip (text RMPOL and your message to 274637).