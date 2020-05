Congressman David Price grills HUD's Ben Carson about carbon monoxide at McDougald Terrace

Here is a transcript of the full exchange between Rep. Price and Sec. Carson:

WASHINGTON (WTVD) -- U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson vowed on Wednesday to implement stronger carbon monoxide testing protocols in public housing, citing the recent evacuation of McDougald Terrace in Durham.Carson, appearing before the House Transportation, Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Subcommittee, faced a series of questions about the Durham housing crisis from the subcommittee's chair, Rep. David Price, D-NC."This subcommittee knows that the unmet needs in our communities are immense," Price, whose constituents include residents of Wake, Durham and Orange counties, said in his opening remarks. "The challenges facing HUD and its dedicated employees are vast, and absent a major infusion of new resources and policy interventions, we will not be able to effectively address our national housing crisis."The Department is proposing a $48 billion budget in the next fiscal year - roughly $8 million less (15 percent) than its current funding."It has become painfully obvious that our public housing stock has deteriorated to the point of mortal danger for residents," Price said of McDougald Terrace's carbon monoxide leaks. "We're talking about very serious matters here. I think it's fair to characterize it as an emergency."Price grilled Carson on new rules for inspections that would include mandatory checks on working carbon monoxide detectors; the congressman noted that the Democratic-led House has passed a bill that would make that testing mandatory.According to Price, that bill has stalled in the GOP-led Senate, but Carson noted that Sen. Tim Scott, a South Carolina Republican, is working with him on legislation."You know we have communicated with all of the public housing and assisted housing projects. I made it clear to them that we expect carbon monoxide detectors to be in place and expect them to be working. We've made it part of the inspection process," Carson said.Carson spoke to ABC11 during an exclusive interview in February about McDougald Terrace and the public housing crisis.SECRETARY DR. BEN CARSON: We've been working very closely with. We want to make sure they are taken care of.Carson: Absolutely.Carson: Well, obviously, like everyone else we were devastated by the news of the people who died. Obviously, that sparked a lot of activity. That's why we went back and looked at the rules that were in place and enhanced those rules, but, you know, we want an actual law to be put in place, so we're working with legislators to actually put a law in place because actually that can be done a lot faster than the rule-making process.Carson: Well, the Senate as you know, is working on the bill as well, right?Carson: Sen. (Tim) Scott, RSC, -- one of the Democrats is working with him on that.Carson: I agree.Carson: And we're doing everything we can but we want to get an actual law on the books regarding it. You know we have communicated with all of the public housing and assisted housing projects. I made it clear to them that we expect carbon monoxide detectors to be in place and expect them to be working. We've made it part of the inspection process. As you know, we're revamping the entire inspection process with the NSPIRE system -- National Standards for the Physical Inspection of Real Estate. We've tightened that up, we've gotten rid of inappropriate inspectors, we've retrained inspectors to bring consistency to the process. This is a matter that's very, very important, and it's been going on for decades and it's unacceptable.Carson: We're working on the rule simultaneously as the Senate is working on the law.Carson: That's correct.Carson: Not just the presence but they have to be functional.Carson: I don't know that the inspectors go in with some type of monitor is to find out what the carbon monoxide levels are.Carson: I'm not sure that that's practical because -Carson: Well the inspectors themselves, maybe the public housing authorities, might be able to do that. The inspectors themselves would be tremendously slowed down if they're going to go in and do a carbon monoxide evaluation on each unit.Carson: I agree, and it should be functional.Carson: I appreciate your interest in that. We are every bit as interested.