1 injured in shooting near Durham's McDougald Terrace

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police said one person was injured in a shooting near McDougald Terrace on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said a victim was shot in the thigh at the 600 block of Lakeland Street around 2 p.m. The man was taken to the Duke Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The victim told authorities that he was walking along Lakeland Street when an unknown person shot at him.

The shooting remains under investigation by Durham Police, anyone with information is asked to contact Durham Crimestoppers at (919) 683-1200.
