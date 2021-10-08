Weather

Storms bring flash flooding, landslides to western North Carolina

Storms bring flash flooding, landslides to western North Carolina

MCDOWELL COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) -- Heavy rains and storms Thursday caused life-threatening flash flooding in western North Carolina.

David Walker, vice chairman of the McDowell County Board of Commissioners issued a State of Emergency for the entire county just after 12 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, due to the heavy rain causing landslides, utility outages, severe damage and road closures.

McDowell County Emergency Services said swift-water rescue teams, fire personnel and law enforcement officers across the county performed water rescues at impassable roads and flooded homes.



Emergency personnel across McDowell County responded to more than 100 storm-related calls throughout the day Thursday.

"This is as hard as I've ever seen it rain, and I've been through a couple hurricanes on the coast," Eddie Anderson told WLOS. A bridge to his house washed out and he said floodwaters covered the road, his front yard and driveway before the bridge crumbled.

Five people have died in Tennessee from flooding in the Southeast on Wednesday and Thursday. Another four deaths were reported in Alabama.

