A man was charged Sunday after he allegedly forced his way into a car that had a woman driver inside.Around 9 a.m. Sunday, the man allegedly tried to break into a car at the Petro on 500 Buckhorn Road. Once he was not able to break into the car, he forced his way into another car at the Petro which had a woman driver inside.Officials say the two drove off, and police were notified to be on the lookout for the victim's car.Later in the day, police found the car on I-85 and arrested the man.Daniel Riccitelli, 28, who is suspected to have been under the influence of a substance at the time of the kidnapping, was charged with second degree kidnapping and breaking and entering of a motor vehicle.Riccitelli is being held at the Orange County Jail under a $75,000 bond.More charges could be pending, as the investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.