Mebane man charged after forcing way into vehicle, kidnapping woman

MEBANE, N.C. (WTVD) --
A man was charged Sunday after he allegedly forced his way into a car that had a woman driver inside.

Around 9 a.m. Sunday, the man allegedly tried to break into a car at the Petro on 500 Buckhorn Road. Once he was not able to break into the car, he forced his way into another car at the Petro which had a woman driver inside.

Officials say the two drove off, and police were notified to be on the lookout for the victim's car.

Later in the day, police found the car on I-85 and arrested the man.

Daniel Riccitelli, 28, who is suspected to have been under the influence of a substance at the time of the kidnapping, was charged with second degree kidnapping and breaking and entering of a motor vehicle.

Riccitelli is being held at the Orange County Jail under a $75,000 bond.

More charges could be pending, as the investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.
