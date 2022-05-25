Food & Drink

92-year-old Raleigh restaurant reopens after long shutdown

EMBED <>More Videos

92-year-old Raleigh restaurant reopens after long shutdown

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A restaurant institution is back in business in downtown Raleigh.

The Mecca restaurant on E. Martin Street officially reopened Tuesday after essentially shutting down at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the Mecca was closed, it underwent renovations.

The 92-year-old, 1930s-style diner is open from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on weekends.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkraleighfood
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Texas school shooter bought 2 rifles within days of turning 18
Search continues for missing man swept away in Cape Fear River
Uvalde school shooting: What we know about 19 kids, 2 teachers killed
Death toll rises to 21, mostly children, in TX school shooting
Downed tree causes power outages in Raleigh
Biden to sign policing order on anniversary of Floyd's death
Staffing shortages continue to plague Triangle hospitality industry
Show More
Triangle activists, law enforcement react to deadly Texas shooting
Southern Baptist Convention to release list of clergy sex abusers
Plans revealed for new development where circular Raleigh hotel stands
A look at some of the deadliest US school shootings
Entrepreneurial Fayetteville sisters honored with Key to the City
More TOP STORIES News