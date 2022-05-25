RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A restaurant institution is back in business in downtown Raleigh.
The Mecca restaurant on E. Martin Street officially reopened Tuesday after essentially shutting down at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the Mecca was closed, it underwent renovations.
The 92-year-old, 1930s-style diner is open from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on weekends.
92-year-old Raleigh restaurant reopens after long shutdown
