Society

Lessons we can learn about coronavirus from a Durham family living in China

By
As coronavirus concerns intensify across the country, we are getting some valuable advice from a Durham family living in China.

"Don't panic, because panic doesn't help anybody," Melanie Duhon said in a FaceTime interview with ABC11 from their apartment in Beijing. "And don't buy any more toilet paper."

Duhon and her family have been living through a coronavirus quarantine for the past six weeks.

"What I think you could learn from what's happened here in Beijing is that if you can just stay at home, stay put, try limit your movements, keep a little social distance between yourself and others, that you can be part of containing this virus."

The Duhon family moved from Durham to Beijing in August.

Melanie's husband, Chad, is an executive at Lenovo and is now working from home.

"Everybody is doing what they're supposed to do, and that might be a bit of Chinese culture," said Melanie Duhon. "But everybody is pretty much following the rules and it seems to have worked."

Duhon says she has not felt isolated while at home.

She walks in parks with friends, while maintaining three feet of distance between each other, and she stays connected online.

"Call people instead of going to see them, you know, video chat coffee with somebody," said Duhon. "If you can have your meetings over FaceTime, you'd be surprised how much you can accomplish without having to see somebody face to face."

Her son Jack is a junior in high school.

He is stuck at home, doing school work online, and Duhon says he's ready to get back to school.

Duhon says over the past three weeks, more Beijing businesses have been opening, there are very few new cases of COVID-19 and it looks like life will soon be getting back to normal.

"I really hope that other places can replicate what Beijing has done because it will save so many people's lives," said Duhon. "If everybody can just follow the rules and stay home, and think of it as a long staycation."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydurhamdurham countycoronaviruschinau.s. & worldbeijingdurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
Show More
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
More TOP STORIES News