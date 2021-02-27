plane crash

3 killed, home evacuated after small plane crashes in north Georgia

HALL COUNTY, Ga. -- Officials say three people are dead and a home was evacuated after a single-engine plane heading to Florida crashed in north Georgia late Friday night.

The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. along Memorial Park Drive and Atlanta Highway near Gainesville, ABC-affiliate WSB-TV reports.

Investigators said the plane crashed into a ravine in the area. The three victims have not been identified at this time.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration told ABC News that the flight took off from an airport in Gainesville and was en route to Daytona Beach, Florida.

Four adults and a child were evacuated from a nearby home after fuel fell in the area. The American Red Cross is currently working with said family to find temporary housing.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more details.
