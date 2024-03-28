Efforts for Alternate Crisis Response Program in Raleigh continue

The new team would consist of social workers, peer support specialists, and EMS personnel.

The new team would consist of social workers, peer support specialists, and EMS personnel.

The new team would consist of social workers, peer support specialists, and EMS personnel.

The new team would consist of social workers, peer support specialists, and EMS personnel.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Efforts to create an Alternate Crisis Response Program in Raleigh continue to move forward.

For the past few months, the city held various listening and feedback sessions conducting extensive research to create the program. The new team would consist of social workers, peer support specialists, and EMS personnel, and would work in partnership with police officers to respond to certain 911 calls.

This group would also provide de-escalation practices and provide immediate attention in certain emergency situations.

ALSO SEE:Social media restrictions back in the spotlight after Florida's new bill signed

Dorine Martin has worked with mental health patients for twenty years, and it's an effort she applauds. She said she looks forward to the team's April update to the city council.

"We need to increase the services about it and decrease the stigma around mental health care and overall help our communities become healthier. Which is a good thing," said Martin, Mindology Plus.

To learn more about the program click here.