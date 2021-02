Meredith College students allege professor used N-word in class

Meredith College is under fire after some students say their racism concerns were not addressed.Through an advocate in a news conference on Tuesday, they alleged it's larger than just one incident.But the flame lit up last Fall when students claimed Professor Veronique Machelidon used the N-word to reference Black people in a culture course.Sarah Marshall, an alumna, read statements on Tuesday from the students who heard it."I told her that she could use other words to get her point across but she kept gaslighting me saying but I'm not from America," she read.The students, who wished to remain anonymous, claimed they elevated their concerns to Dean Sarah Roth, who they say did nothing, and put the responsibility back on the students to resolve it."Dr. Sarah Roth's inability to handle this unacceptable behavior and cultural insensitivity at an institutional level is indeed an act of violence," said Marshall.ABC11 reached out to the dean and professor for a response but has not yet heard back.Meredith College leaders say they just learned of the alleged incident this month and are now investigating.The college released this statement on Tuesday:But students say that's not good enough and now they want change.In addition to a public apology and investigation, the students affected have a list of demands that include, the professor's termination, a course refund, mental health support and diversity, equity and inclusion training for employees.