Suspected space rock crashes through New Jersey home during meteor shower

Possible meteor crashes through roof of New Jersey home

The possible meteorite could be connected to the Eta Aquarids meteor shower, which originated from Halley's Comet.

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- A foreign object came crashing through the roof of a home in New Jersey Monday night.

It happened at a home located in Hopewell Township in Mercer County, where police say the metallic object struck through the roof and into the hardwood floor of the residence.

Measured at 4 inches by 6 inches, the oblong-shaped object is believed to be a meteorite.

Hopewell Township Police speculated that the possible meteorite could be connected to the recent Eta Aquarids meteor shower, which peaks during early May each year. It is still unclear if the two events are related.

According to NASA, the Eta Aquarids shower is known for the speed of its meteors, which come from leftover particles of the famous Halley's Comet.

"Scientists estimate that about 48.5 tons of meteoritic material falls on the Earth each day," NASA reported.

Officials have contacted several agencies to help positively identify the object, and an investigation is ongoing.

Police said the ranch-style home was occupied at the time of the incident, but no injuries were reported.

According to National Geographic, only one person in human history is confirmed to have been struck by a meteorite.

"On a clear afternoon in Sylacauga, Alabama in 1954, Ann [ Ann Hodges ] was napping on her couch, covered by quilts, when a softball-size hunk of black rock broke through the ceiling, bounced off a radio, and hit her in the thigh, leaving a pineapple-shaped bruise," NatGeo reported.