Methodist University ends 4 majors, lays off faculty, staff to cut costs

According to the university, students will no longer be able to major in fine art, music education, as well as special or secondary education.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Officials at Methodist University say it is undergoing layoffs and discontinuing majors to redistribute its funds.

According to the university, students will no longer be able to major in fine art, music education, as well as special or secondary education. Officials say not enough students have been signing up.

"People are always going to be disappointed," said Provost Suzanne Blum Malloy. "These are difficult decisions to make. But we also understand that they are decisions that are essential for the future of the university, and in terms of our students.. students have already told us with student demand why they're coming to Methodist University and that's in the areas that we are investing in the future."

Blum Malley says only 11 students currently in those programs will be impacted. The university will keep the courses they need to graduate until they can be phased out. The provost says divesting from study areas with poor enrollment is best for students.

"From the student perspective, if you're going into a program as a cohort of one, that's not really the learning experience we're hoping to offer our students. That peer-to-peer interaction is so important."

While people in the community say they're disappointed, they say they understand why incoming students are shifting their interests.

"It's probably more of a money thing for the most part. I mean, the medical field has more money involved when you graduate," said Jonathan Blue of Fayetteville. "It's just the economy is going down, money-wise. I guess more people are going towards the money than they are for enjoyment."

While university officials are trying to recruit more students to boost tuition revenue, they're also eliminating 30 faculty and staff jobs.

Officials said staffers will still receive severance into 2024, but one person who was laid off told ABC11 this is a setback:

"It kind of put a hole in my plans because I'm working on getting a house and everything and trying to get my credit back right. But I actually have to try to go back and find another job to fill in for that one."

The university says the curriculum cuts go into effect next fall.