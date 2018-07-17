LAS VEGAS --MGM Resorts International is reportedly suing more than 1,000 victims of the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting.
RELATED: Timeline of mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip
According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, it's an effort to avoid any liability claims from the massacre.
Fifty-eight people died when a gunman opened fire at a country music concert outside Mandalay Bay hotel.
RELATED: These are the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting
The company, which owns Mandalay Bay and the Route 91 Harvest Festival venue, argues it cannot be held responsible for the deaths and injuries from the shooting and all claims "must be dismissed."
For more on the Las Vegas mass shooting, visit this page.