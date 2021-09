'The Wire' actor Michael K. Williams found dead in Brooklyn apartment, police say

Shocked and saddened by the death of Michael K Williams. One of the nicest brothers on the planet with the biggest heart. An amazing actor and soul.

May you RIP. God bless. — Isiah Whitlock Jr. (@IsiahWhitlockJr) September 6, 2021

Please God No. I can’t take this pain. Death cannot be this normal. — B.R.O.theR. ?uestion (@questlove) September 6, 2021

All I want for black entertainers is for them to be able to grow old. — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) September 6, 2021

BROOKLYN -- An actor best known for his work on "The Wire" was found dead in his apartment in Brooklyn on Monday.Police say the 54-year-old Michael K. Williams, who played the character Omar, was discovered by a family member.Drug paraphernalia was found at the scene, authorities say.Reaction started pouring in across social media as news of Williams' death spread.Williams was born in Brooklyn and raised in East Flatbush at Vanderveer Estates NYCHA housing. He was the co-founder and an advocate of " We Build the Block ."----------