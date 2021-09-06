'The Wire' actor Michael K. Williams found dead in Brooklyn apartment, police say

Police say the 54-year-old Michael K. Williams, who played the character Omar, was discovered by a family member.
Drug paraphernalia was found at the scene, authorities say.
Reaction started pouring in across social media as news of Williams' death spread.
Shocked and saddened by the death of Michael K Williams. One of the nicest brothers on the planet with the biggest heart. An amazing actor and soul.— Isiah Whitlock Jr. (@IsiahWhitlockJr) September 6, 2021
May you RIP. God bless.
Please God No. I can’t take this pain. Death cannot be this normal.— B.R.O.theR. ?uestion (@questlove) September 6, 2021
All I want for black entertainers is for them to be able to grow old.— Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) September 6, 2021
Williams was born in Brooklyn and raised in East Flatbush at Vanderveer Estates NYCHA housing. He was the co-founder and an advocate of "We Build the Block."
WATCH | Michael K. Williams interviewed on 'Here and Now'
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
