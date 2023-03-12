Potential history to be made if Michelle Yeoh wins best actress at 2023 Oscars

Not only is the former dancer and Miss Malaysia known for her work as an actress, she's also passionate about representation in film.

LOS ANGELES -- Much like her "Everything Everywhere All at Once" character, Michelle Yeoh has become an unstoppable force. She heads into Oscars Sunday as the first best actress nominee to openly identify as Asian.

Her category is easily the fiercest of 2023's ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel from Hollywood's Dolby Theater beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. It's seen as a clash of heavyweight contenders in first-time nominee Yeoh and two-time winner Cate Blanchett, for "Tár." Either could go home with the trophy.

After decades first as a star in Hong Kong cinema and then more mainstream hits like "Tomorrow Never Dies" and "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon," the Malayasian-born Yeoh has grown into a movie queen. She's had integral roles in what have been the first large U.S. studio movies in years with all-Asian casts -- Marvel Studios' "Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings" and "Crazy Rich Asians."

Yet her "Everything Everywhere" role crowned the 60-year-old actress as the darling of the 2023 awards circuit.

Her performance as Evelyn Wang, the Asian immigrant wife and mother trying to be everything for everyone, raked in trophies at the SAG Awards, Golden Globes, BAFTAs, Critics' Choice and more.

"This is not just for me, this is for every little girl that looks like me," she said in her SAG Award acceptance speech after becoming the first Asian woman to win for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role.

A24's "Everything Everywhere All at Once," considered a box office success after its March 2022 release, is this year's most nominated film, with 11 nods.

Written and directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (known as the Daniels), the story centers on Evelyn, a frazzled laundromat owner preparing for an IRS audit. Meanwhile, she is struggling with an unhappy husband (Ke Huy Quan), her critical father (James Hong) and an openly lesbian daughter (Stephanie Hsu). She is literally upended when another version of her husband pops up claiming to be from another universe. Evelyn ends up jumping through the multiverse and picking up skills possessed by her otherworldly counterparts.

The Daniels originally named the multiverse hopping matriarch Michelle, as a "love letter" to Yeoh. But then she asked to change that and Evelyn was born.

"I'm like 'No, no, no' because I believe this person, this character that you've written so rich, deserves a voice of her own. She is the voice of those mothers, aunties, grandmothers that you pass by in Chinatown or in the supermarket that you don't even give a second glance to. Then you just take her for granted," Yeoh said. "She's never had a voice."

Yeoh, Quan and Hsu -- along with Hong Chau ("The Whale") together make it the most acting nominations ever for Asian or Asian American actors. (Some count Merle Oberon, of Sri Lankan and Welsh heritage, the first Asian best actress nominee, in 1936, though she hid her ancestry.)

Even while breaking barriers in Hollywood, Yeoh remains passionate about representation in film.

"Give us the opportunity -- fair, equal opportunity -- to prove ourselves," she said during a recent interview on "The View." "If we can't do it, then OK, at least I tried, right? But if you don't even allow me to try, then that's wrong.

