Micro apartments reportedly coming to Hillsborough Street near NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The building boom continues along Hillsborough Street near NC State in Raleigh.

According to the Triangle Business Journal, a new plan would bring "micro apartments" to the area in a five-story building.

The studio apartments would be just 160 square feet and they would cost more than $1,000 per month.

The units would be targeted at graduate students and young professionals.

Local businessman David Smoot is reportedly behind the proposal and construction is tentatively slated to begin this summer.