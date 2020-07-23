UNCW professor who resigned following racist social media post found dead in North Carolina home

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A former UNCW professor was found dead in his New Hanover County home on Thursday, according to ABC-affiliate WWAY.

Mike Adams, who taught sociology and criminology at the university, resigned after backlash from a racially charged social media post in which he called Gov. Roy Cooper "Massa Cooper."

Adams was slated to retire August 1 and would receive a $504,702 settlement for lost salary and lost retirement benefits.

In late May, Adams tweeted that he dined with six men at a six-seat table and "felt like a free man who was not living in the slave state of North Carolina." He then wrote: "Massa Cooper, let my people go!" He announced his retirement in June after a petition calling for his firing received more than 60,000 signatures.

The New Hanover Sheriff's Office told WWAY that Adams' death is being investigated at this time.

