Hundreds in Person County community hold prayer vigil for hospitalized deputy

PERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hundreds of people in the Person County community prayed together Sunday night for the speedy recovery of a county deputy.

Deputy Mike Currier, known affectionately as "Big Mike," went to the hospital last week with health issues, a member of the community told ABC11.

At least two hundred people, including his wife, children, family and friends gathered to pray for a miracle as Currier's health worsened over the weekend.

"Mike is one of the gentle giants loved by his entire community," the community member wrote.
