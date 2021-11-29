Hundreds in Person County community hold prayer vigil for hospitalized deputy

PERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hundreds of people in the Person County community prayed together Sunday night for the speedy recovery of a county deputy.Deputy Mike Currier, known affectionately as "Big Mike," went to the hospital last week with health issues, a member of the community told ABC11.At least two hundred people, including his wife, children, family and friends gathered to pray for a miracle as Currier's health worsened over the weekend."Mike is one of the gentle giants loved by his entire community," the community member wrote.