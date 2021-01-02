Duke Blue Devils

Duke's coach Krzyzewski to miss FSU game following COVID-19 exposure

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Duke men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski will miss Saturday night's game at Florida State to quarantine following a COVID-19 exposure, the university announced.

According to the university, Krzyzewski was exposed to a person, not in the Duke travel party, who tested positive for COVID-19.

At this time, Krzyzewski has not tested positive for the virus.

In his place, associate head coach Jon Scheyer will serve as acting head coach.


In December, Krzyzewski was outspoken about playing during the COVID-19 pandemic as cases surged in the state.

Five-time championship-winning coach Mike Krzyzewski said that the idea for everyone to start on November 25 wasn't well-planned. The goal, according to Krzyzewski, was to get in as many games as possible.



"I know the NCAA is worried about the endgame," he said. "They're not as worried about the game we're playing right now."

Duke women's basketball coach also echoed the men's basketball coach's statement saying, "I don't think we should be playing right now, that's my opinion on it."

