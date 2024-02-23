WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

2 National Guardsmen dead after military helicopter crashes in Mississippi

The AH-64 Apache crashed in Prentiss County, Mississippi.

ByMatthew Seyler ABCNews logo
Friday, February 23, 2024 11:45PM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News StreamStream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

Two National Guardsmen are dead after a military helicopter crashed in northeast Mississippi on Friday afternoon during a routine training flight, officials said.

The AH-64 Apache crashed in Prentiss County around 2 p.m., the Mississippi National Guard said in a statement.

Both Guardsmen on board the helicopter died, according to Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves.

"Mississippi will always be grateful for their service and we will never forget them," he said in a statement on social media.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 ABC News Internet Ventures.
Watch Live
ON NOW