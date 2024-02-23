2 National Guardsmen dead after military helicopter crashes in Mississippi

Two National Guardsmen are dead after a military helicopter crashed in northeast Mississippi on Friday afternoon during a routine training flight, officials said.

The AH-64 Apache crashed in Prentiss County around 2 p.m., the Mississippi National Guard said in a statement.

Both Guardsmen on board the helicopter died, according to Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves.

"Mississippi will always be grateful for their service and we will never forget them," he said in a statement on social media.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.