North Carolina mom surprises her kids at a baseball game after deployment

Thursday, April 20, 2023 1:53AM
NC mom surprises her kids at a baseball game after deployment
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina mom returning home from deployment pulled off a sweet surprise Tuesday for her children.

Air Force Master Sgt. Jacqueline Plumley served in Qatar since October and wanted to surprise her four children during a baseball game.

Video of the surprise shows Plumley's daughter excitedly jumping into her mother's arms.

"Mommy I knew you were coming home today," she said.

Plumley's husband, who is also in the Air Force had just been home from his own deployment two weeks before she left for Qatar.

She said she's excited to visit the beach with her family this summer, and her kids are excited for her to make them a home-cooked meal.

