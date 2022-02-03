Fayetteville State University announces free tuition for military connected students

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Today on Fort Bragg Fayetteville State University Chancellor Darrell Allison announced their plan to give military connected students free tuition.It is called the Military tuition scholarship and will be open to active military, military spouses and dependents and veterans.30% of the students at Fayetteville State are connected to the military and normal tuition ranges from 500 to 2500 for out of state.The school also released a report by Evocati that analyzed the university's historic support of military-connected students, compared to other HBCU's. The report found they are the leading HBCU in the nation."Why free to tuition for somebody that may have tuition benefit if we are thinking about the whole family this is an opportunity for service members to potentially save their benefits. There is nothing more and more tangible here than you are providing," said consultant LeNaya Hezel.Chancellor Allison said this will be an excellent tool and opportunity for middle to lower class military families"And have them work more strong partnership here and it's nothing more and more tangible here to be providing greater access and affordability and kind of meat and potatoes for parents and for students to work with here," said Allison.The scholarship will be open to students starting Fall 2022.Chancellor Darrell Allison also announced its partnership with Fayetteville technical Community College. It will provide free tuition to FTCC who meet the established criteria beginning Fall 2022. It will be named The FTCC Keen Scholarship.