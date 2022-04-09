Community & Events

Military wife running Boston Marathon helps raise money for families of deployed soldiers

EMBED <>More Videos

Military wife uses running to help families of deployed soldiers

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- While thousands of Fort Bragg soldiers are deployed to Europe, one military spouse is using her passion for running to support her deployed husband and the thousands of other Army spouses affected by this deployment by running the Boston Marathon -- raising thousands of dollars for the USO.

For Army spouse and mother of three Mary Vaughn, running has been an important tool in dealing with the stress of military life.

"It's been most useful during deployment, having something to work toward every single day and look forward to while John has been deployed," Vaughn said. "Without it, I would be very stressed."

Her husband, Capt. John Vaughn, is among the thousands deployed to Poland in February to provide support for Ukraine.

Vaughn used her husband's deployment as motivation to train for a mission all her own, running the Boston Marathon to raise money for the USO.

"Being strong for my kids and keeping things moving in the absence of our spouse, for me, it was a big undertaking this deployment, and to be honest, I'm really proud of what I have done this deployment," she said.

Along with her fellow teammates, Vaughn has helped raise more than $100,000 that goes to helping military families just like hers during deployment.

"The money being raised by Mary's run is going to programs, whether it be a Warrior reset or family reset," said Brian Knight, Operations and Programs Manager for the Sandhills USO. "These are resiliency programs that are meant to help connect or reconnect families while they have things going on in their life and everyone is going through different points in their lives."

Vaughn knows that every step she takes on her 26.2-mile journey is more than an athletic accomplishment but something bigger than herself.

"I could have just hung out and waited and counted the days but knowing that what I'm doing is helping out other troops and military spouses is so much bigger, and I am really proud of what I have done," she said.

Vaughn heads to Boston next week to prepare for the big race, which takes place on April 18.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfort braggcumberland countyncboston marathonrunningsoldiersmilitaryfamilyarmyfeel goodfort bragg news
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Family presses for justice after brother killed at Raleigh bus stop
All eyes on NC political races ahead of Trump's Johnston County rally
Troubleshooter helps bring closure to grieving widower
Home show provides ideas for home improvement in hot housing market
President Biden to visit North Carolina next week
Durham Police respond after woman shot at Sheetz convenience store
Trooper prevents wrong-way driver on Interstate 40
Show More
Wake County girl wins golf competition at Augusta National
Proud Boys member pleads guilty to conspiracy in Jan. 6 riot
3 arrested, charged in Wake Forest shooting
Suspect in custody, victims identified after deadly Durham standoff
Southern Ideal Home Show returns to NC State Fairgrounds
More TOP STORIES News