'Trying to keep everyone safe': Safety concerns linger amid a playoff atmosphere at Millbrook HS

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Security was tight at Millbrook High School on Saturday as dozens of people passed through a checkpoint for the Millbrook vs. Jordan boys basketball playoff game.

A clear bag policy was in effect, and those who attended were required to unzip their jackets and coats while multiple security officers patrolled the area.

The new safety guidelines come as both schools faced weapon scares on Thursday and on Friday. First, at Millbrook where a young man brought an AR-15 to a basketball game, and then on Friday when a 14-year-old brought a gun to campus and prompted a lockdown.

"We've had a lot of gun violence issues in Durham alone at our schools," Northern High School assistant basketball coach Terrence Horn said. "I think it's a good thing to have security at the games. Again you're trying to keep everyone safe."

The back-to-back incidents this week has parents and staff worried about how disruptive this can be to students' lives.

"As a coach, your first thought is how to protect my players," Northern High School assistant basketball coach Terrence Horn said. "If they're thinking about their safety, it takes away from the game and their execution, so yeah, it's a big issue."

For Ashley Giancola, she said she's concerned about her two young children's safety, who have yet to enter the public school system.

"How you go about it in a way to where you're not being overprotective but at the same time you're cautious as you can be for your kids?" Giancola said. "There's a lot less people at this game than there were at the others so that's obviously a sign of how parents are probably feeling. But I think a lot of them just want to move forward."