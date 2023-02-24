A spate of violent threats in February prompted several schools across the Triangle to go on lockdown

Juvenile had AR-15 on high school campus in Raleigh, he is now in police custody: RPD

Law enforcement officers in Raleigh confirm a student had a gun on a high school campus during a basketball game Thursday night.

Raleigh Police Department (RPD) said they were dispatched to Millbrook High School on call involving a gun around 8:40 p.m.

Police said a male juvenile was found with an AR-15 in his possession. He was taken into custody with the assistance of the Wake County Sheriff's Office and Wake County Public Schools' (WCPSS) Security.

The juvenile suspect is not a student at Millbrook High School, RPD said.

RPD said extra law enforcement personnel will be on campus Friday. Juvenile petitions and secure custody order are being pursued against the suspect, according to RPD.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Officers have confiscated guns from students on campus across the Triangle in the last few weeks.

Law enforcement in the Triangle are investigating numerous social media threats involving schools that have resulted in lockdowns and early dismissals. In addition, extra law enforcement officers have been positioned on some of those campuses the following day.

Law enforcement and school officials have warned students of the dire consequences for making threats.

They are urging parents to secure the weapons they have at home.

