Woman seriously injured in stabbing in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raliegh police are investigating after a woman was stabbed near Glenwood Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, officers responded to calls about a stabbing at the intersection of Millbrook Road and Glenwood Avenue just before 1:45 p.m. Police said a woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police are still searching for a suspect.

Eastbound Millbrook Road is closed between Davis Drive and Glenwood Avenue while police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Raleigh Police Department at 919-996-3335, or visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.