Milwaukee bus driver rushes into burning apartment after spotting fire

MILWAUKEE -- A bus driver in Milwaukee is being honored for jumping into action earlier this year after spotting an apartment fire along her route.

Milwaukee City Transit System driver Chanaye Brown saw the flames from her bus, called for help, and rushed into the burning apartment building to alert residents by pounding on their doors, according to transit officials.

She even tried to use a fire extinguisher to put out the fire herself, officials said.

Everyone got out of the building safely.

Thursday the fire department named Brown Honorary Chief for the Day for her bravery and selflessness.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsinheroapartment firebus driveru.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Son accused of killing mother in Harnett County
Carolina Panthers play flag football with London students
MiLB player arrested for breaking into home through doggie door
Zillow dream home turns out to be Durham scam
Your smart TV is watching you, but you can stop it
If you spot this snakehead fish, officials say kill it
First date assault suspect escapes arrest, police say
Show More
UNC sold 43K alcoholic drinks at 3 football games
Space station carrying NC State astronaut to pass over NC
Joe Biden plans campaign trip to North Carolina
Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Ethiopian leader
Abducted 3-year-old found, kidnapper remains at large
More TOP STORIES News