Society

1st grader with Down syndrome surprised with mini UPS truck

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Boy with Down syndrome surprised with mini UPS truck

An adorable first-grader got to live out his dream of becoming a UPS driver for a day! He even got his own mini UPS truck.

Becky Bausman said it all began when her son Drew wore a UPS uniform for Halloween. Since then, the 7-year-old with Down syndrome has been inspired to "deliver joy."

So, UPS delivered something special to Drew. The logistics company fulfilled his dream to suit up in brown, and he got to deliver packages of presents to his classmates, even pulling up to school in a miniature UPS truck.

"This little kid who would do anything that anybody asked, freely, and we get a call from this lovely corporation willing to do something like this for us... and it's just everything," his mom said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyu.s. & worldgood newsupsdown syndrome
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Wake County mom urges school board to install door locks
House passes gun control bill after Buffalo, Uvalde attacks
Fayetteville awards 'micro-grants' to address crime
Durham bakery makes 'please say gay' cakes in response to HB755
1 person dead, 3 seriously injured in 3 car crash in Fayetteville
Target gets ready to slash prices as consumer spending shifts
Activists push for RPD to make real change on use of force
Show More
FDA advisers back Novavax COVID shots as 4th US option
Astellas Gene Therapies opens new facility in Sanford
Target is ramping up discounts. Here's why
Aircraft maker to invest $3 million in new Wake Forest plant
Trump, 2 kids to sit for depositions in NY civil case in mid-July
More TOP STORIES News