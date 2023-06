The first event is at the Durham Convention Center at 11:30 a.m. A second is taking place at 7 p.m.

Senator Bernie Sanders in Durham to push for raising minimum wage

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Senator Bernie Sanders is coming to Durham today.

The former presidential candidate is holding two events to rally support for raising the federal minimum wage to $17 an hour.

The first event is at the Durham Convention Center at 11:30 a.m.

A second event will be at the Hayti Heritage Center at 7 p.m.