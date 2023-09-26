Juveniles connected to stolen guns, stolen car and break-in cases: Fayetteville PD

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Fayetteville Police Department said they've connected three minors to a stolen vehicle and stolen firearms.

According to the FPD, officers with the gang unit detained two of the three juveniles on September 19 in a parking lot near the 6800 block of Willowbrook Drive. They were allegedly in possession of a stolen car and stolen firearms. A third juvenile ran from the scene but was taken into custody the following day.

Detectives were able to determine that one of the recovered firearms came from a car break-in. Investigators said the suspects shot out a window of the car to gain access.

Two of the minors were already adjudicated as delinquent and placed back into secure custody at the Juvenile Detention Center.

Police said they seized a stolen Hammerli TAC R1 22C AR-style rifle, a Glock 43 9mm handgun, a stolen 2016 Ford Focus and several credit cards.

Hammerli TAC R1 22C AR-style rifle | Photo: Fayetteville PD

Police have filed for a petition on the following charges: break or enter a motor vehicle, larceny of a firearm, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a handgun by a minor.

