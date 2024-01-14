'It is really crazy': North Carolina native crowned Miss America's Teen

ORLANDO, Fla. (WTVD) -- Miss North Carolina's Teen, Hanley House, took home the top honor Saturday night at the Walt Disney Theater in Orlando, as she was crowned Miss America's Teen.

The 16-year-old attends Cleveland High School in Clayton and entered her first pageant less than a year ago.

"I honestly had a goal to make top 15 at Miss North Carolina's Teen and six months later I'm Miss America's Teen, so it is really crazy, and it goes to show that the power of prayer is real," House said.

She competed alongside 50 others vying for the coveted national title and is excited to spend the next year traveling across the country to volunteer and elevate her platform, Passion to Profit, which empowers students to learn about entrepreneurship, among other skills.

House started her own business when she was 10 years old, and said it's something she knows about firsthand.

"I was able to learn so many real-world skills that a lot of teens lack today, like community reinvestment, brand marketing, financial management," House said of her experience starting her own business. "Now I'm able to advocate for these real-world skills through my five steps to becoming a successful entrepreneur, nationwide."

The Raleigh-born teen stood out from other contestants during the many phases of the competition, including her favorite phase: talent.

"I've been a competitive dancer since I was around five years old, and so being able just to kind of share my love for dance on the Miss America stage was such an honor," House said.

Along with her title, she won more than $60,000 in scholarships which she hopes to use to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to study architecture and design.

"I'm so thankful for that," House said of her scholarship. "That will have a lasting impact on my and my family's lives."

