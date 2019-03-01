Missing 14-year-old boy with autism found safe in Raleigh

Updated an hour ago

More Raleigh Police officers arrive to join the search on Eva Mae Drive for 14-year old Jacob Thrasher.

With flashlights in hand they’re going to door-to-door asking neighbors about the disappearance of the boy with autism. pic.twitter.com/iUsmeb7gyX — Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) March 1, 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Jacob Martin Thrasher, who had been missing since about 4:30 p.m. has been found safe.Raleigh police searched for hours for the missing 14-year-old with autism.Police said Jacob Martin Thrasher was last seen at approximately 4:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Eva Mae Drive and walking toward Heritage Manor Drive.Chopper 11 HD was over Eva Mae Drive in Raleigh on Thursday evening as crews were seen searching for the child.A program director ar a group home on Eva Mae Drive told ABC11 that Jacob had been living at the home for about a year and that this is the first time he's done anything like this.Jacob was wearing black shorts, white socks, black and white Adidas sneakers, red and black Under Armour backpack, and blue glasses.From the outset, police said they did not suspect foul play.