Police: Siblings, 5 and 3, reported missing from Durham found safe

Police: Siblings, 5 and 3, reported missing from Durham found safe

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A young brother and sister reported missing from Durham have been found safe.

Durham Police Department said Tuesday morning that the siblings -- a 5-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy -- were last seen Monday around 4:30 p.m.

Police said the siblings were last seen along Junction Road near where Holloway Street intersects with US 70.

No other information about where they were found was immediately released.
