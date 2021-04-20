Police: Siblings, 5 and 3, reported missing from Durham found safe

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A young brother and sister reported missing from Durham have been found safe.Durham Police Department said Tuesday morning that the siblings -- a 5-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy -- were last seen Monday around 4:30 p.m.Police said the siblings were last seen along Junction Road near where Holloway Street intersects with US 70.No other information about where they were found was immediately released.