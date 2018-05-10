Missing: Deputies searching for South Carolina mother, 6 children

EMBED </>More Videos

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing mother and her six children.

OCONEE COUNTY, NC --
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing mother and her six children.

Deputies said Jennafer Price was ordered by a judge Wednesday to turn over custody of her children to the Department of Social Services, but when DSS went to the home to pick them up, they along with Price, were gone, WSOC reports.

Deputies have entered Price, 33, and the children's information into the National Crimes Information Center database and have obtained arrest warrants charging Price with six counts of custodial interference.

Jennafer Price



Officials think Price may be driving a 2001 Toyota Sienna minivan with a South Carolina tag 668KW.

Officials said Price has a history of drug abuse.

The children are:

  • 11-year-old Alana Grant
  • 9-year-old Tristan Price
  • 6-year-old Nyomi Hardwick
  • 4-year-old Alijah Hardwick
  • 2-year-old Rylee Hardwick
  • Anton Hardwick, who turned one on Thursday


Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Price and the children is asked to contact the Oconee County Sheriff's Office at (864) 638-4111 or call your local law enforcement agency.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing childrenmissing womancrimeSouth Carolina
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News