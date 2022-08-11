AMBER Alert cancelled for missing 5-year-old girl in Cary, mother and child found in Benson

The pair were located on Thursday morning in Benson.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An AMBER Alert has been cancelled for a missing 5-year-old girl.

Cary Police said Wednesday that Amani Jada Bruce was last seen with her biological mother, Crystal Beatrice Walston, 36, in the 100 block of Rosedown Drive.

At 6 a.m. Thursday morning, State Highway Patrol received a call from a driver behind a silver Lexus believed to be involved in the AMBER Alert. The vehicle was traveling on I-40 east near the 306-mile marker.

Troopers confirmed the vehicle to be related to the AMBER Alert and a traffic stop was attempted, but the suspect sped away starting a chase.

Troopers were able to position their vehicles around the suspect's vehicle and safely slow the suspect vehicle to a stop. Walston was taken into custody without incident. The 5-year-old was in the vehicle and unharmed.

Charges are pending against Walston.