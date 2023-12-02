Wake County deputies actively searching for missing 11-year-old girl

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office said it needs help finding a missing child.

Deputies are looking for 11-year-old Jessica Nieto-Hernandez. She was last seen around 2:50 a.m. near Roffler Street wearing a black sweatshirt, shorts, and sneakers.

Jessica is 4 feet, 11 inches tall, and weighs approximately 90 pounds.

Authorities are searching for Jessica Nieto-Hernandez Wake County Sheriff's Office

Deputies were in the area searching for her Saturday morning.

Anyone who sees Jessica or knows of her whereabouts is asked to please contact the Wake County Sheriff's Office at (919) 856-6911.