Missing man last seen walking home from Raeford outdoor skydiving facility

By
RAEFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Hoke County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 43-year-old man last seen walking away from an outdoor skydiving facility in Raeford.

Brian Festi left Paraclete XP on Airport Road on April 30 around 10:15 p.m. and never returned home.

EMBED More News Videos



He was thought to be walking toward his home, which is within walking distance of the business.

Brian has made no contact with family or friends, which the family says is unusual and concerning.

There is also growing concern for Festi because he is new to the area. According to his family, he was in the process of relocating from DeLand, Florida.

Festi was last seen wearing hiking boots, camo shorts, and a black backpack. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has a brown beard and short brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call (910) 875-5111 or 911.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raefordhoke countymissing person
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Show More
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
Some Cary officials now oppose controversial billboard bill
More TOP STORIES News