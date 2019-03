BREAKING: This missing couple from Durham, N.C. has been found alive! Investigators tell me family just told them the couple hitch-hiked to Ohio. 🤭 #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/BMw4ixUj8n — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) March 21, 2019

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two Orange County residents were found safe in Ohio hours after a missing persons report was filed on their behalf.Investigators said Ethel Puckett, 62, and her husband Leroy, 72, were found in Ohio on Thursday.The couple's family said they later learned the pair had hitchhiked from North Carolina to Ohio.