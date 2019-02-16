The Robeson County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 6-year-old boy after his mom told officials that her vehicle was stolen while her son was inside Friday evening.Deputies responded to the 100 block of Southfield Road in Lumberton just before 8 p.m.Laterra Francis told them that, while she was putting her groceries inside her home, her friend took off in her car.She said that around 5:30 p.m., her son was outside playing. She went into the home and, when she came back out, he was gone.She said she saw her car being driven away by her friend and her son was inside.Six-year-old Rahmir Brown was last seen in a black four-door 2013 Chevrolet Spark with the N.C. license plate FFY9149.Sammie Leond Smith, 46, of Lumberton was driving the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.Smith has family in the Darlington, South Carolina.Brown was last seen wearing a red short sleeve polo shirt with blue jeans. Brown is 3 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. Brown has brown eyes and black hair. Brown hair is short on the side and box style on top.Smith was last seen wearing a painter's suit, green neon vest and brown work boots with paint on them. Smith is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Smith has a gold tooth and a dark mark under his left eye from a fight.Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the Brown and Smith is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at (910) 671-3170.