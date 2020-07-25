Wake County deputies seek 14-year-old with autism missing in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in helping find a missing 14-year-old with autism. Officials say he is in danger because of his condition.Deangelo Stone went missing shortly after 9 a.m. along the 1500 block of Silver Star Drive in Raleigh.Stone's foster parents told deputies he was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Friday night. When they went to check on him on Saturday morning, they found his room's window open and he was not in the room.The Wake County Sheriff's Office has deployed K-9 units, the WCSO Drone team and Tactical Response Team to try and locate him.Officials say he may be wearing a green short sleeve shirt, gray shorts with green stripes, gray sneakers and white socks. He may also have in his possession a dark blue backpack with black stripes, Florida State University Seminoles baseball cap, blue face mask with white straps, eyeglasses and large black sunglasses.Anyone with information on Stone's whereabouts is asked to contact Wake County Sheriff Office at (919)-856-6911.